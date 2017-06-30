Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and...

Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and back tax increases

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Illinois House approved a $5 billion income tax increase on Sunday, followed by a spending plan for the new fiscal year, with some Republicans defying Gov. Bruce Rauner and joining Democrats in a dramatic step to break the nation's longest-running budget stalemate. Fifteen Republicans joined majority Democrats in the 72-45 vote for the tax increase, providing one more than the three-fifths majority necessary for the law to take effect immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to report someone to code enforcement 4 min Ready 16
More Break Ins 2 9 min itsmeRay 3
Larry and Lisa Gibson 25 min The know 1
Brandy Cronkhite????? 1 hr stripper 5
Where in town can you still buy spice (Nov '12) 1 hr Cat marsey 108
Sycamore Club 2 hr Charlie C 1
News James Comey fired as FBI director 2 hr spocko 4,054
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 hr iloveblackyogapants 2,068
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at July 02 at 11:21AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,140 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC