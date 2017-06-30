Some Republicans defy Gov. Rauner and back tax increases

The Illinois House approved a $5 billion income tax increase on Sunday, followed by a spending plan for the new fiscal year, with some Republicans defying Gov. Bruce Rauner and joining Democrats in a dramatic step to break the nation's longest-running budget stalemate. Fifteen Republicans joined majority Democrats in the 72-45 vote for the tax increase, providing one more than the three-fifths majority necessary for the law to take effect immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.