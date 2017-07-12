SMWC to bring annual Christmas parade...

SMWC to bring annual Christmas parade back to downtown

Photo provided A new tradition: More than 8,000 people attended the inaugural "Light Your Way" Christmas Parade in downtown Terre Haute in 2016. This year's parade, sponsored by Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and held in conjunction with Miracle on 7th Street, will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in partnership with Miracle on 7th Street on Tuesday announced the the 2017 "Light Your Way" Christmas Parade will return to downtown Terre Haute.

