Police: Juveniles arrested after auto theft, break-ins, gunfire
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an auto theft, auto break-ins and gunfire late Monday and early Tuesday.
Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an auto theft, auto break-ins and gunfire late Monday and early Tuesday. Terre Haute police said several juvenile suspects took a car from the 400 block of South 19th Street about 10 p.m. Monday.
#1 9 hrs ago
Well hell gues the POS paper is running the same story.......
#2 5 hrs ago
Were they the same juveniles who burned down the Dollar Tree on Wabash Ave. about a year ago? That duo has been wreaking havoc in the south end of town for several years.
