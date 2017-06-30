Planners look to pick I-69 Ohio River bridge route next year
Indiana and Kentucky officials say they hope to identify next year the best route for an Interstate 69 bridge over the Ohio River near Evansville. State and local leaders marked the opening of project offices this week in Evansville, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky, a year after the states signed an agreement to begin preliminary work toward building the bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stay away from sharks (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|JOCK CUESTOW
|26
|I'm beat (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|General Jackson
|6
|More Break Ins 2
|1 hr
|Concerned Citizens
|1
|How to report someone to code enforcement
|2 hr
|Hermione Granger
|14
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Curious
|2,066
|Increased gas tax, Terre Haute roads will remai...
|2 hr
|Fed up
|3
|My wife has terrible looking breasts (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Your confused
|38
|TV Anchors (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Former Hauteian
|72
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC