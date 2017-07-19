Parents say they're disturbed, saddened county beaches might close
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeWarning: The Vigo County Parks and Recreation board has taken notice of incidents and made it clear it will not tolerate any further issues at county beaches. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Good day for a dip: The Fowler Park beach, pictured here Monday, is one of the Wabash Valley's most scenic places to cool off in the summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trans-care a reputable emergency service?
|12 min
|Its sad
|23
|Best band in terre haute
|20 min
|Young adult female
|4
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|In and Out
|2,071
|Paige Fugate has munchausen syndrome by proxy
|3 hr
|westterrehautesho...
|1
|THPD Cheif to run for Vigo County Sheriff
|3 hr
|William Dale Math...
|2
|Any body know what happened to Jay wycoff
|3 hr
|William Dale Math...
|12
|Graffiti in downtown Terre Haute (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|J Livingston
|181
|Home wreckers
|9 hr
|Happy Independenc...
|56
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC