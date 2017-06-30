Not just horsin' around

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Parading the colors: 2016 King of the Cowboys Daniel Hunt leads his fellow riders around the horse show arena at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds for the Frontier Day Grand Parade on Tuesday. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Classy's time to shine: Payton Halloran, 15, wearing a flashy outfit, waits to get in line with her horse, Classy, for the Frontier Day Grand Parade and then the Wabash Valley Horsemen's Association horse show on Tuesday at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

