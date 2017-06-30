Northside man found dead in residence

Terre Haute city police were called Saturday afternoon to a residence in the 1500 block of Third Avenue, where officers found a deceased male later identified as 24-year-old Andrew Johnson. Shortly after 4 p.m., the Terre Haute Police Department - equipped with AEDs - and Terre Haute Fire Department medics arrived on the scene.

