There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 22 hrs ago, titled News 10 launches weekend morning news. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Television station WTHI recently launched a new weekend edition of News 10 This Morning. The newscast airs at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

isu

Terre Haute, IN

#1 20 hrs ago
Why in the world would they waste their time with this? They don't have anything to talk about on the 6pm shows....all they talk about on weekends is somebody trying "to raise awareness" about something!!
DQ 5 buck lunch

Chicago, IL

#3 15 hrs ago
isu wrote:
Why in the world would they waste their time with this? They don't have anything to talk about on the 6pm shows....all they talk about on weekends is somebody trying "to raise awareness" about something!!
Agreed. No real news stories involving crime. Rather soft journalism human interest stories. Let's face it the local news is more like a high school edition that professional broadcasting.

