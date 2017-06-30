Man who mailed death threes to federal judges gets 7 years
There are 4 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 18 hrs ago, titled Man who mailed death threes to federal judges gets 7 years.
A man who admitted mailing death threats to three federal judges in Kansas City, Missouri, while imprisoned in Indiana has been sentenced to seven years behind bars without parole. Forty-year-old Bruce DeWayne Jensen was sentenced Thursday in his hometown of Kansas City.
#1 2 hrs ago
And no one gets anything for presidential threats, give me a break, they protect liberal judges but not a conservative president, what a messed up nation.
#2 20 min ago
Anyone who tries to make a point using the terms liberal and conservative doesn't possess the mental acumen to make a valid point. Go turn on Fox "News" and see what other opinions they can shape for you.
#3 14 min ago
Your just another dumb liberal stupid ass nut case, hope you get locked up!
#4 8 min ago
It's you're, not your. Learn simple 3rd grade grammar before calling someone stupid.
