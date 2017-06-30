Man who mailed death threes to federa...

Man who mailed death threes to federal judges gets 7 years

There are 4 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 18 hrs ago, titled Man who mailed death threes to federal judges gets 7 years. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A man who admitted mailing death threats to three federal judges in Kansas City, Missouri, while imprisoned in Indiana has been sentenced to seven years behind bars without parole. Forty-year-old Bruce DeWayne Jensen was sentenced Thursday in his hometown of Kansas City.

Jimmy Mac

New York, NY

#1 2 hrs ago
And no one gets anything for presidential threats, give me a break, they protect liberal judges but not a conservative president, what a messed up nation.

Make America Smart Again

Terre Haute, IN

#2 20 min ago
Anyone who tries to make a point using the terms liberal and conservative doesn't possess the mental acumen to make a valid point. Go turn on Fox "News" and see what other opinions they can shape for you.
Jimmy Mac

New York, NY

#3 14 min ago
Make America Smart Again wrote:
Anyone who tries to make a point using the terms liberal and conservative doesn't possess the mental acumen to make a valid point. Go turn on Fox "News" and see what other opinions they can shape for you.

Your just another dumb liberal stupid ass nut case, hope you get locked up!
Make America Smart Again

Terre Haute, IN

#4 8 min ago
Jimmy Mac wrote:
<quoted text>

Your just another dumb liberal stupid ass nut case, hope you get locked up!
It's you're, not your. Learn simple 3rd grade grammar before calling someone stupid.
