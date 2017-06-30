Man killed when riding lawnmower rolls over into creek
The Star Press reports that Jeffery Foster was mowing on his property in Daleville Sunday afternoon when the mower tipped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|641 bypass
|8 min
|Ciizen
|3
|Geoffrey Miller & Paul Tackett
|21 min
|Double d
|2
|Is Trans-care a reputable emergency service?
|36 min
|sara
|16
|My wife has terrible looking breasts (Apr '14)
|37 min
|U Hoes
|41
|gone
|47 min
|fairy
|2
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|4,058
|Home wreckers
|2 hr
|In your corner me...
|54
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|asking
|2,069
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC