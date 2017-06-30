Man Injured Trying To Catch Rolling S...

Man Injured Trying To Catch Rolling SUV Monday, July 3

A little after 7:00 pm Sunday evening Terre Haute Police were sent to 25th/Ohio to the Sycamore Manor assisted living complex on a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle. Witnesses said the vehicle had driven over a retaining wall/ledge from a parking area and the driver had been thrown from the vehicle.

