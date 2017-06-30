Kelsey Farris named 2017 Vigo County ...

Kelsey Farris named 2017 Vigo County Fair queen

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeGreat group of young women: The Vigo County Fair Queen Pageant was held on Friday night in Tilson Auditorium. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeCrown for a queen: The 2017 Vigo County Fair Queen, Kelsey Farris, is crowned by the 2016 queen Makayla Herring during Friday night's pageant.

