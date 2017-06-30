July 6 grand opening

There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 19 hrs ago, titled July 6 grand opening. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled Marshall Ambulance Service is set for 3:30 p.m. CDT Thursday at 914 Ash St. in Marshall, Ill. The Ambulance Services building will be open for anyone who would like to see the new addition and renovated space, which includes two bedrooms for crews that may be on call at night and wish to stay at the building.

Duke defender

Blountstown, FL

#1 12 hrs ago
Mayor Duke hopes to be there!

Scrooge

Indianapolis, IN

#2 10 hrs ago
You do know this is the TerrefuckinHaute forum there genius so no one cares.

