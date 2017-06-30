ISU grad who gains fellowship to work in state government had interned in TH city clerk's office
A recent Indiana State University graduate is among four people selected for the 2017-18 Governor's Fellowship program, a year-long, paid fellowship for those interested in state government. Olivia Walker, a 2017 Indiana State graduate, is among the four selected, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|souls harbour in shelburn is sending people to ...
|5 min
|Joanie
|1
|Sending People To Hades One At A Time.
|11 min
|Joanie
|5
|I am called William Dale Matherly
|13 min
|Robert
|5
|Best band in terre haute
|14 min
|Robert
|7
|Katie Davis
|16 min
|knows them all
|12
|Jack Tanner
|24 min
|Wondering
|3
|States should get involved in jail growth
|1 hr
|Dan
|1
|THPD Cheif to run for Vigo County Sheriff
|5 hr
|Public Safety
|4
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|In and Out
|2,071
|Home wreckers
|15 hr
|Happy Independenc...
|56
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC