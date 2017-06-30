ISU grad who gains fellowship to work...

ISU grad who gains fellowship to work in state government had interned in TH city clerk's office

A recent Indiana State University graduate is among four people selected for the 2017-18 Governor's Fellowship program, a year-long, paid fellowship for those interested in state government. Olivia Walker, a 2017 Indiana State graduate, is among the four selected, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday.

