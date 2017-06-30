Insanity defense planned for Indiana ...

Insanity defense planned for Indiana mom in fatal stabbings

Thirty-year-old Brandi Worley of Darlington has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. She was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck after the Nov. 17 attack that left 7-year-old Tyler and 3-year-old Charlee dead.

