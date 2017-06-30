Indiana police hope rings can ID body found along rail line
Central Indiana police hope two rings found with human remains discovered last fall along railroad tracks can help them identify that person. The mostly skeletal remains found in November in rural Delaware County are believed to be those of a white male between about age 30 and 50. They were found with extra-large blue basketball shorts, white men's underwear and two distinctive rings.
