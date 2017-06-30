There are on the Tribune-Star story from 10 hrs ago, titled Indiana ensures employers can ask about criminal history. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Indiana lawmakers have ensured that employers in the state can ask job applicants about their criminal histories when they fill out applications. A law that went into effect Saturday prohibits the state and municipalities from enacting laws and ordinances that restrict employers from asking job applicants about their criminal histories, the South Bend Tribune reported.

