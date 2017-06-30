Illinois' higher ed woes benefit Indiana State University
Tribune-Star file/Jim Avelis Looking for more: Indiana State University has seen its enrollment grow to over 14,000 students in recent years. Tribune-Star file/Jim Avelis Looking for more: Indiana State University has seen its enrollment grow to over 14,000 students in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay your bills Kostyo!
|27 min
|Your confused
|5
|Local TV News Stations
|28 min
|Pinto
|6
|Jessica Baker
|49 min
|RJd
|3
|bicyclist hit on I-70 this am....
|53 min
|Arlo
|5
|Brandy Cronkhite?????
|1 hr
|Weinus
|2
|Evicted
|1 hr
|William Dale Math...
|10
|Kenny Cheeseman Thug!
|1 hr
|Shanuqua
|27
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|clubbing
|2,065
|TV Anchors (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Former Hauteian
|72
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC