Holcomb announces five more opioid treatment programs

16 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Five more treatment programs around Indiana -- including one in Vigo County -- will be added to deal with the state's growing opioid addiction problem, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at a press conference today. The five new opioid treatment programs will be located in Allen, Johnson, Monroe, Tippecanoe and Vigo counties.

Terre Haute, IN

