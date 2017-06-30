Holcomb announces five more opioid treatment programs
Five more treatment programs around Indiana -- including one in Vigo County -- will be added to deal with the state's growing opioid addiction problem, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at a press conference today. The five new opioid treatment programs will be located in Allen, Johnson, Monroe, Tippecanoe and Vigo counties.
|
