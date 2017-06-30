Fourth of July brings more than firew...

Fourth of July brings more than fireworks

11 hrs ago

Terre Haute's observance of Independence Day Tuesday will kick off with the Wabash Valley Horsemen's Association's 72nd annual Frontier Day Parade at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. While there is an equine emphasis, the event is also open to other entries such as antique cars and tractors, floats, marching groups and musical groups.

