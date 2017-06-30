Fennell's curfew request approved by federal judge
A curfew, rather than home detention, has been ordered for a former Vigo County schools administrator charged in a federal fraud case. A magistrate judge ordered Franklin Fennell, formerly the Vigo County School Corporation's facilites and transportation director, be restricted to his residence from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. daily.
#1 38 min ago
How considerate! Maybe next let him get his tin-star special deputy badge back, so's he can start his security gigs again?
