Fennell's curfew request approved by federal judge

A curfew, rather than home detention, has been ordered for a former Vigo County schools administrator charged in a federal fraud case. A magistrate judge ordered Franklin Fennell, formerly the Vigo County School Corporation's facilites and transportation director, be restricted to his residence from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. daily.

