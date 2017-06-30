Fennell's curfew request approved by ...

Fennell's curfew request approved by federal judge

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 7 hrs ago, titled Fennell's curfew request approved by federal judge. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A curfew, rather than home detention, has been ordered for a former Vigo County schools administrator charged in a federal fraud case. A magistrate judge ordered Franklin Fennell, formerly the Vigo County School Corporation's facilites and transportation director, be restricted to his residence from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. daily.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Public Education

Independence, MO

#1 38 min ago
How considerate! Maybe next let him get his tin-star special deputy badge back, so's he can start his security gigs again?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kostyo Woodworking 4 min Ace 9
DiH Advics 2nd shift 32 min Billie stockram 31
News James Comey fired as FBI director 48 min FormerParatrooper 4,016
Who Knows Makisha Sebastian? 50 min Terrible 3
Naughty, naughty thugs... 1 hr adios 14
bicyclist hit on I-70 this am.... 1 hr Squeaky palms 3
Nasty A×s ANGEL SLUDER & jensen joy 1 hr scummy 18
Who are the thiefs in south terre haute? (Jun '13) 16 hr Nicole 67
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 17 hr iloveblackyogapants 2,063
TV Anchors (Dec '08) 19 hr Former Hauteian 72
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at July 01 at 2:28PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC