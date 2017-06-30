FBI vehicle stolen in Chicago

FBI vehicle stolen in Chicago

In a statement, Special Agent John Althen says the white 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the 300 block of South Morgan Street at about 1 a.m. Monday.

