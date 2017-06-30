Child injured after falling from carnival ride in Indiana
Authorities say a 5-year-old child was injured after falling out of a ride during a carnival in central Indiana. Police in Lebanon says the child was on the "Clown Around" ride at the Fourth of July Carnival in Memorial Park and wasn't properly buckled in a seat Monday night when the ride started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Davis
|5 min
|Seriously
|23
|Brandy Cronkhite?????
|22 min
|Welcome
|16
|Kwik e mart
|32 min
|Resumes324
|4
|Home wreckers
|40 min
|In your corner me...
|58
|Drop names on Sextapes floating around in TH
|1 hr
|Gordy
|3
|i need rocks
|1 hr
|ugh
|4
|Breanna Jackson
|1 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|THPD Cheif to run for Vigo County Sheriff
|2 hr
|Public Safety
|7
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|In and Out
|2,071
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC