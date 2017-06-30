Cayuga man injured in ATV crash

Cayuga man injured in ATV crash

Sheriff Mike Phelps said Dustin Cardwell, 39, complained of pain to his left shoulder and was taken to Union Hospital Clinton for treatment of injuries. At 10:16 p.m., deputies responded to the scene just west of a train trestle where they found Cardwell trapped inside.

