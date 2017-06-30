Bomb Sniffing Dogs Join Terre Haute Police DepartmentSaturday, July...

Bomb Sniffing Dogs Join Terre Haute P...

Bomb Sniffing Dogs Join Terre Haute Police Department

The department says that the need for the bomb sniffing dogs came to light after bomb threats earlier this year at Terre Haute North High School.

Terre Haute, IN

