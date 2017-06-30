ATF seeks tips on theft of explosives in southern Indiana
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 14 hrs ago, titled ATF seeks tips on theft of explosives in southern Indiana.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking the public for information regarding the theft of 90 pounds of explosives from a southern Indiana development site. The agency says nine 10-pound bags of ammonium nitrate blasting agent were discovered missing from a trailer at a site at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville in early June.
#1 13 hrs ago
Can you say Boooooooooooooom!
Good ole white boys havin fun!!!!!!!!!!
