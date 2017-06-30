There are on the Tribune-Star story from 14 hrs ago, titled ATF seeks tips on theft of explosives in southern Indiana. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking the public for information regarding the theft of 90 pounds of explosives from a southern Indiana development site. The agency says nine 10-pound bags of ammonium nitrate blasting agent were discovered missing from a trailer at a site at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville in early June.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.