500 crashes per year on 60-mile stretch of I-70

Tribune-Star file photo/Joseph C. GarzaBeginning of the investigation: An Indiana State Police Trooper takes a photo of the scene of a fatal wreck on eastbound I-70 on Saturday, May 13 near the four-mile marker. Tribune-Star file photo/Joseph C. GarzaEye on I-70: Indiana State Police Trooper Brandon Mullen uses a handheld radar to check the speeds of passing motorists on I-70 on Dec. 23, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.