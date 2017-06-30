4-H judging kicks off lead-up to Vigo County fair week
Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Hustle and bustle: The 4H Exhibit Hall at the Vigo County Fairgrounds was crowded on Thursday during judging. Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeMaking connections: 4-H electrical project judge Bob Cook looks over a project by Madison Morgan on Thursday's judging and project check in at the Vigo County fairgrounds.
