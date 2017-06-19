'Women Who Care' donate $8,700 to sup...

'Women Who Care' donate $8,700 to supervision center

1 hr ago

Submitted photo Big check: The group 100 Women Who Care of Sullivan County on Friday donated $8,700 to the Sullivan County Supervision Center. The group 100 Women Who Care of Sullivan County on Friday donated $8,700 to the Sullivan County Supervision Center.

