Woman's Press Club recognizes Terre Haute author
The Woman's Press Club of Indiana has named Helen Corey of Terre Haute its Communicator of Achievement in 2017. Corey was honored in 2016 with the reissue of one of her three cookbooks featuring foods of her Syrian heritage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rick's Smokehouse (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Seenithappen
|66
|Do you have butt cheeks?
|1 hr
|Randall Treash
|10
|When you touch your bhole after chopping up jal... (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Randall Treash
|13
|Food stamp cuts would hit Wabash Valley hard
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|54
|Anyone know what these little bags of fat hangi... (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|Men look
|14
|shake and bake are for pork chops not for getti... (Feb '13)
|2 hr
|Dancing
|6
|Union Hospital $2.5 Million Law Suit
|2 hr
|Wayne Hutson
|1
|Fennell wants in-home detention replaced with c...
|4 hr
|Geebtober
|18
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC