With holiday approaching, police say, 'Drive sober or get pulled over'

3 hrs ago

From Friday through Wednesday, Indiana police will be stopping impaired drivers by aggressively targeting those who put lives in danger. Expect to see increased sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols, said the Hoosier state troopers.

