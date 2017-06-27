With holiday approaching, police say, 'Drive sober or get pulled over'
From Friday through Wednesday, Indiana police will be stopping impaired drivers by aggressively targeting those who put lives in danger. Expect to see increased sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols, said the Hoosier state troopers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the thiefs in south terre haute? (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Ron
|60
|Jerry Isles was a wife beater
|1 hr
|Do not gossip
|2
|Sycamore Club
|2 hr
|James
|5
|Faucet theft sinks customer; court upholds conv...
|2 hr
|JoeBoy
|1
|B.J. RILEY: It's tough to leave the best job in...
|2 hr
|JoeBoy
|1
|Best BJ?
|2 hr
|jdb
|9
|DiH Advics 2nd shift
|2 hr
|proud 3rd shifter
|30
|So how nervous is Danny Taboos
|13 hr
|Steve Irwin-Rommel
|12
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC