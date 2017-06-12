Weinzapfel will serve as chancellor a...

Weinzapfel will serve as chancellor at Ivy Tech in Evansville

14 hrs ago

Ivy Tech Community College has named Jonathan Weinzapfel to serve as chancellor of its Evansville campus as part of its organizational restructure. Prior to the change, multiple campuses reported to regional leadership, including the college's Evansville and Terre Haute campuses reporting to a single chancellor, a role Weinzapfel held.

Terre Haute, IN

