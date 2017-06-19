VU gains new dean, an ISU alumnus
Longtime Vincennes University faculty member Ty Freed has accepted the position of Dean of the College of Technology, according to an announcement by Laurel Smith, Vincennes University's interim provost and vice president of Instructional Services. Freed has served as interim dean since January 2017.
|
