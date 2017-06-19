VU gains new dean, an ISU alumnus

VU gains new dean, an ISU alumnus

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Longtime Vincennes University faculty member Ty Freed has accepted the position of Dean of the College of Technology, according to an announcement by Laurel Smith, Vincennes University's interim provost and vice president of Instructional Services. Freed has served as interim dean since January 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 32 min Dee Dee Dee 3,928
Nice People 1 hr Wtf 16
Home alone 1 hr Tru Blu 4
Mole on my neck 1 hr Tru Blu 3
What makes TP stick to your butt? 2 hr Dr Poopinstein 8
The real truth why toilet paper sticks to a butt 2 hr Dr Poopinstein 3
The Shop is selling fake Jordans 2 hr Jordan 5
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 16 hr operation mongoo... 2,059
So how nervous is Danny Taboos Sun Pony Boy 8
Robyn King, WTWO weather gal leaving Sat Stevie 16
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 26 at 11:23AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,640 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC