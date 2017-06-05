Vigo library offers limited parking, ...

Vigo library offers limited parking, access during expansion project

The main branch of the Vigo County Public Library's parking lot began offering limited handicapped-accessible parking spaces Wednesday, due to the library's parking lot expansion project. The book drop will be relocated and will be accessible during this next phase.

