Vigo jail: Incarcerate or rehabilitat...

Vigo jail: Incarcerate or rehabilitate debate rolls on

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Vigo jail: Incarcerate or rehabilitate debate rolls on. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A group of citizens hopes to organize public meetings to seek ways to further reduce the inflow of inmates into the Vigo County Jail. After much discussion, the group suggested the size of a new jail could accommodate bed counts in the 400s.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
whoaaaaa

Los Angeles, CA

#1 13 hrs ago
Get out the popcorn and watch the show.........
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unused condom found near 17th and popular st. 1 min Festus 2
News Teacher, principal sued over Pledge incident 17 min Guard 14
What goes on in Terre Haute restaurant kitchens? 18 min Scarey 1
Old lady seen chasing neighbors kids on ohio st. 30 min Poligrip 1
Sycamore Club resident drunk 41 min Festus 17
News James Comey fired as FBI director 51 min Chris Rucker 3,540
Union Hospital Maintenance Department Felons 1 hr Syca more 35
What happened to Tracy Smodilla? 1 hr Normal dude 6
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 2 hr The legacy of Trilla 2,036
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC