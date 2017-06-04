Vigo County Jail Log: June 4, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: June 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcementSaturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty but festival 6 min insight 14
Terr Haute Is A Marxist Communist Community. 9 min Bob 8
News James Comey fired as FBI director 10 min Jaimie 3,484
Places for singles?? 48 min Outsider 5
Jess McDaniel in dancing with the stars is a joke 48 min daddy 4
Murder locations in Terre Haute (Jun '15) 1 hr jayisscum 140
Crandy Bronkhite on a Saturday evening 1 hr oswald 7
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Sun Napoleon Complex 2,033
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,694 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC