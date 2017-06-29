Vigo County Jail Log: June 29, 2017

Vigo County Jail Log: June 29, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Verve 3.0 1 min Shaniqua 9
where does Tracy drink at? 2 min EdAmes 10
Union Hospital cleaning house 13 min THPO 3
TV Anchors (Dec '08) 56 min Former Hauteian 72
Who has had a milkshake before? 1 hr Sunscreen 12
reba rose ogburn 1 hr dad 25
Vigo county school corporation has funding now 1 hr 877 CASH COW 5
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 5 hr Cheat You Fair 2,062
Who are the thiefs in south terre haute? (Jun '13) 13 hr BiddyBiddyBoo 63
So how nervous is Danny Taboos Wed Steve Irwin-Rommel 12
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 30 at 10:01PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC