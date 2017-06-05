Veterans group honors those who have served

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeHonoring heroes: Steven Dowell and Larry Dietz prepare bricks inscribed with the names of local veterans at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Lining them up: VFW Post 346's James Johnson places bricks with veterans names inscribed on them in a row at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday afternoon.

