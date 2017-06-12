VCSC to hold meeting discussing technology tools
The Vigo County School Board on Monday will listen to a presentation on BoardDocs, a paperless, web-based service that makes meeting agendas and supporting documents available online. At its May 8 work session, board member Alpa Patel suggested the board look into using the technology tool.
