There are on the Tribune-Star story from 22 hrs ago, titled UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living in Illinois, voting in Indiana. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Indiana State Police say they've arrested a former Vigo County man accused of living in Illinois but voting in Indiana. "I think there will definitely be some preliminary action, whether that is suspended with pay or without pay," said county attorney Michael Wright.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.