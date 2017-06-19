UPDATED: Vigo County official accused...

UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living in Illinois, voting in Indiana

There are 8 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 22 hrs ago, titled UPDATED: Vigo County official accused of living in Illinois, voting in Indiana. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Indiana State Police say they've arrested a former Vigo County man accused of living in Illinois but voting in Indiana. "I think there will definitely be some preliminary action, whether that is suspended with pay or without pay," said county attorney Michael Wright.

He is a ham Radio Operator KC9UMA too.
Another dandy libtard from Vigo County.

Get him off the EMA also.
He is a ham Radio Operator KC9UMA too.
Another dandy libtard from Vigo County.

Get him off the EMA also.
Sucking up a 38,000.00 salary from the backs of the people.
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/INPO...
https://content.govdelivery.co m/accounts/INPOLICE/bulletins/ 1a48a0e
I wonder who reported him, and why?? I don't think I have ever heard of someone getting arrested for this!
This poor sucker been charged with a felony, John Swaner live from the court house, big big "news!". He'll probably do time and Kenny Cheesman will be walking the streets before ya know it! Lol!
Terre Haute's biggest issues.

https://www.facebook.com/PurpleGuerilla/video...
Wonder who wants his job? Sounds pretty fishy
I wonder who reported him, and why?? I don't think I have ever heard of someone getting arrested for this!
Edgar County Watchdogs received a tip and brought it up at a county council meeting. Vigo Co Councilmen refused to answer and or react. Edgar County Watchdogs filed a complaint with ISP. Kesler lives in Edgar county, Illinois and was a member of the Edgar County Airport Board, which is corrupt and dishonest. Why was he an Illinois resident but voting in Indiana? Why did Vigo county officials stonewall? Watchdogs are legit and known statewide in IL. visit illinoisleaks.com
