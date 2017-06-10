Two arrested in connection with Parke County battery
Two people have been arrested in connection with a battery resulting in serious bodily injury that occurred early Sunday near Rosedale, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Department. Joseph Eichelberger-Emmo, 27, of Rosedale and Jeffrey Tyler Eichelberger, 25, of Clinton, were arrested on charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
