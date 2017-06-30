Trump's voting fraud commission won't...

Trump's voting fraud commission won't get full Indiana data

14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

An Indiana official says the state won't be able to provide much of the information requested by President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud during the 2016 election. The commission led by Vice President Mike Pence asked state election officials this week to provide data including names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters and respond to questions about fraud and election integrity.

