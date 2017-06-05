Trial starts in stabbing death of Brazil woman
Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a Terre Haute man accused of stabbing a woman to death and setting fire to the house where it happened. Larry Paul Prouse III, 33, faces murder, arson and other charges in the Aug. 21 death of Ashley McMickle, 25, of Brazil.
