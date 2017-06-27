Trial date set in voter fraud case
A November trial date has been set for a Vigo County official accused of living in Illinois but voting in Indiana. Jerome "J.D." Kesler, 61, of Paris, Illinois appeared in Vigo Superior Court 1 on Tuesday with his attorney Joseph Etling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to report someone to code enforcement
|34 min
|Gregor Samsa
|7
|easy girls in terre haute
|1 hr
|Just saying
|7
|So how nervous is Danny Taboos
|1 hr
|isu
|10
|RJ Higgins/Jenny from the block
|1 hr
|Really
|11
|I am in love with my left foot and it loves me ...
|1 hr
|Come here baby
|9
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|1 hr
|bad bob
|3,956
|Advics Janitor
|2 hr
|Employee
|2
|PETER (haha) Tanoos
|8 hr
|One legged Jerry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC