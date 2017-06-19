Trial date remains Aug. 28 for mother...

Trial date remains Aug. 28 for mother in child-death case

Read more: Tribune-Star

An Aug. 28 trial date remains set for a Vigo County mother accused of neglect in the death of her disabled daughter. Tiffany Daugherty, 33, appeared Friday in Vigo Superior Court 1 where her attorney requested a modification of a no-contact order issued between Daughterty and her other children.

Terre Haute, IN

