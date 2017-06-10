THFD Called To Fight Large Weekend Wood FireMonday, June 5Terre...

THFD Called To Fight Large Weekend Wo...

THFD Called To Fight Large Weekend Wood Fire

Terre Haute Firefighters were called out Saturday afternoon to a large fire at a business at 1125 Crawford Street around noon Saturday. It took several hours to fight the fire and crews reportedly had a hard time keeping a steady water supply.

