Terre Haute Woman Arrested In Georgia

Terre Haute Woman Arrested In Georgia

There are 1 comment on the WMGI-FM Terre Haute story from 19 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute Woman Arrested In Georgia. In it, WMGI-FM Terre Haute reports that:

A Terre Haute woman at the center of a Vigo County sexual misconduct case finds herself behind bars in Georgia. 21 year old Lisa Custer was arrested last week in Lee County Georgia following a purse snatching in an area Walmart.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
river road

Lafayette, IN

#1 19 hrs ago
I wonder if she's related to the custers I know hummmmmm?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Comey fired as FBI director 22 min Gotti 3,808
There are somethings here on topix.... 27 min Eric 10
Who was shot on N 24th st 1 hr feeling stomper 27
johnny n 1 hr eyeroller 4
Any opinions on Thompson Properties? 1 hr Discriminated 1
I saw a piece of nature today 2 hr snarky anarchy 28
Praise for our leader! 2 hr Bannon 4
body in north terre haute (Jun '16) 3 hr Scotty 49
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 3 hr Winter 2,053
Sycamore Club resident drunk 4 hr Lori 75
New possible jail location 5 hr For Real 33
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at June 15 at 11:06AM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC