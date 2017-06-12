Terre Haute Woman Arrested In Georgia
A Terre Haute woman at the center of a Vigo County sexual misconduct case finds herself behind bars in Georgia.
A Terre Haute woman at the center of a Vigo County sexual misconduct case finds herself behind bars in Georgia. 21 year old Lisa Custer was arrested last week in Lee County Georgia following a purse snatching in an area Walmart.
#1 19 hrs ago
I wonder if she's related to the custers I know hummmmmm?
