Terre Haute welcomes 13 new firefighters
There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 8 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute welcomes 13 new firefighters.
Thirteen firefighters joined the ranks of the Terre Haute Fire Department on Thursday during a firefighter recruit class graduation ceremony. Members of the 2017 firefighter recruit class are Hunter Barnes, Ashlee Linn, Jessica Boyle, Kameron Silcock, Jeremy Peter, William Camp, Clint Wiley, Kyle Osborne, Adam Perkins, Ian Kill, Matthew Smith, Robert Hogan and Robert Cornell.
#1 4 hrs ago
A grant to pay for them, then it's all on the city again. And only a few retiring
#2 1 hr ago
The Mayor will be taking the City completely under financially!
