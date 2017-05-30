There are on the Tribune-Star story from 8 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute welcomes 13 new firefighters. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Thirteen firefighters joined the ranks of the Terre Haute Fire Department on Thursday during a firefighter recruit class graduation ceremony. Members of the 2017 firefighter recruit class are Hunter Barnes, Ashlee Linn, Jessica Boyle, Kameron Silcock, Jeremy Peter, William Camp, Clint Wiley, Kyle Osborne, Adam Perkins, Ian Kill, Matthew Smith, Robert Hogan and Robert Cornell.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.