Terre Haute welcomes 13 new firefighters

Terre Haute welcomes 13 new firefighters

There are 2 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 8 hrs ago, titled Terre Haute welcomes 13 new firefighters. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Thirteen firefighters joined the ranks of the Terre Haute Fire Department on Thursday during a firefighter recruit class graduation ceremony. Members of the 2017 firefighter recruit class are Hunter Barnes, Ashlee Linn, Jessica Boyle, Kameron Silcock, Jeremy Peter, William Camp, Clint Wiley, Kyle Osborne, Adam Perkins, Ian Kill, Matthew Smith, Robert Hogan and Robert Cornell.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Funny

Terre Haute, IN

#1 4 hrs ago
A grant to pay for them, then it's all on the city again. And only a few retiring
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Vern

Los Angeles, CA

#2 1 hr ago
The Mayor will be taking the City completely under financially!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirk Joy admitted to the hospital with a beer b... 8 min Seriously 4
Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go! 11 min Seriously 32
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 16 min Esp 2,029
News James Comey fired as FBI director 18 min Dee Dee Dee 3,329
Terrible Tribune-Star reporting 21 min chiller 7
Jeremy Greene 37 min Itsashame 1
News Terre Haute deficits continue, but officials se... 1 hr Funny 3
vixen at 6th ave 6 hr Dicksin Vixen 19
TH drug houses 8 hr Fill My Order Please 15
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC