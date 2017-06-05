Terre Haute, Vigo County coming to te...

Terre Haute, Vigo County coming to terms on dispatch costs

20 min ago

Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerVigo County Commissioners Tuesday approved a 911 Dispatch agreement that calls for the city of Terre Haute to pay $800,000 over the next two years for dispatch services. The agreement goes before the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety next week for a vote.

