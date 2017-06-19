Terre Haute Police on the Hunt for Robbery SuspectWednesday, June...
Police were called to the Marathon gas station at 13th and Locust just after 3:30 this morning . The employee told officers that the suspect acted like he had a gun and demanded money from the register.
